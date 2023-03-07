Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Pulled Out of Their Recent House Purchase to Snag This Breathtaking $64M Pacific Palisades Estate

If there’s any couple in Hollywood that’s fickle about their real estate, it’s Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The dynamic duo has been on the hunt for the perfect estate for their blended family even after they were in escrow on a $34.5 million Pacific Palisades residence. They hit the brakes on that purchase and have reportedly found something bigger and better.

Lopez and Affleck are sticking to the same neighborhood, but their budget for the home purchase is worth $30 million more, according to TMZ. Yep, they are in escrow now on a $64 million, 16,000-square-foot home that boasts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms nestled on over an acre of land. It’s more than enough space for all of their kids to spend a weekend, enjoy their own bedroom, and not have to fight over who gets to take the next shower.

The A-list amenities are superb and align with exactly what they’ve been looking for in their year-long search. We’re talking about some serious extras like a professional-grade media room, a large gym, and a stunning backyard with a resort-style pool, spa, and fire pit. If they have guests come to visit (maybe mama Lopez?), they get their own separate guesthouse to enjoy — they don’t need to infringe upon Lopez and Affleck’s private quarters at all.

TMZ is also reporting that the couple has been coming by frequently to make notes of any renovations they want to do. After such a long search, let’s hope this is their forever home because their real estate broker must be dying to put this deal to bed for good (and get that enormous commission).

