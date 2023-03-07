Following Bruce Willis‘ diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, his loving wife, Emma Heming Willis, is doing her very best to look after her husband and her family. But, as anyone might guess, taking care of someone with dementia is hard by itself, let alone for someone as famous as Bruce. Most recently, the model took to Instagram to give a heartbreaking plea to paparazzi to leave the Die Hard actor alone.

“If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee,” she said in a video on March 5.

She then continued, adding that she had been “seeing headlines” and a “video of my husband out getting some coffee with some friends that did a standup job at protecting him.” Though the actor’s friends were there for support, Emma couldn’t help but focus on why the pictures and videos were being taken in the first place.

“It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth,” she noted. “So this one is going out to the photographers and video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space.”

She continued, “I know this is your job but maybe just keep your space. For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband asking him how he’s doing, just don’t do it. Give him space, allow for our family or whoever is with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely. That’s my PSA.” After seeing Emma’s heartfelt message, we’re hoping paparazzi begin to think twice before interrupting the Willis family.

"To other caregivers or dementia care specialist navigating this world…. Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely? Please share below 💞," she wrote in the caption. In the comment section, users poured out support for Emma, as well as offering some advice. "Have a support plan in place when venturing out, use visual cueing along with verbal," wrote one user who is a dementia specialist. "Go slow to go fast, allowing ample time to get places and not feel overwhelmed."

Following her plea, Emma went to Instagram yet again to provide some “food for thought” regarding the media attention Bruce continued to get.

“I truly appreciate all the love and understanding as to why my husband should not be followed, what I find interesting is that the outlets that are picking up this story of my plea are the same outlets that are publishing these pictures of my husband so if there’s no market for this type of content, then he wouldn’t be followed,” she said. “Just some food for thought. And just to be clear I am not trying to go head-to-head with the media because I will lose, but I just want my husband to participate in his life to the fullest.”

We couldn’t agree more, Emma.

