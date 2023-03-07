Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Be ‘Strictly Controlled’ If They Decide to Attend King Charles III’s Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to attend King Charles III’s coronation in May, they should probably expect the same treatment they received at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee festivities. That’s because the palace is reportedly concerned that the Sussexes will try to steal the spotlight on Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort’s big day.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail that he believes Harry and Meghan have an “obsession with controlling the narrative and for getting publicity,” which is why the couple’s attendance will be monitored. “They will be strictly controlled as they were during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations,” he added. “Discussions with other royals will focus on the weather.” Uh, sounds like fun.

It was pretty apparent during the National Service of Thanksgiving in June that Harry and Meghan’s middle-of-the-pack seating arrangement was to try and keep them out of the spotlight. However, the couple seemed to handle the situation well and the focus was on Queen Elizabeth’s historic moment. Yet in the wake of Harry’s memoir, Spare, things have gotten more challenging, and the couple may be rethinking what makes the most sense for them. Do they both attend? Do they both stay home? Does Harry attend solo?

While the royal family isn’t likely going to give Harry the apology he’s looking for, he probably wants to avoid some of the icy stares that he encountered over his last several visits. “Harry has been very clear, and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral,” an insider told the Daily Mail earlier this year. It looks like Harry and Meghan have a lot of thinking to do about the coronation because as Fitzwilliams noted, “The dilemma is theirs.” Indeed it is.

