Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Be ‘Strictly Controlled’ If They Decide to Attend King Charles III’s Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Crown Liquor Store in Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK, on the 23rd March 2018. Plus Icon
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry MEGA.
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall visit the Dracaena Centre to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society on February 9, 2023 in Falmouth, United Kingdom. Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Cornwall for the first time since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Located between Falmouth and Penryn, the centre serves both towns and the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and supports around 10,000 people a year. (Photo by Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Their engagements take place 2 days after the official release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's book "Spare". (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
The Princess of Wales (left) greets Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on on 1 April 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen's Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Every Single Time the Royal Family Has Subtly Shaded Meghan Markle & Prince Harry After Leaving the Firm 6 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to attend King Charles III’s coronation in May, they should probably expect the same treatment they received at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee festivities. That’s because the palace is reportedly concerned that the Sussexes will try to steal the spotlight on Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort’s big day.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail that he believes Harry and Meghan have an “obsession with controlling the narrative and for getting publicity,” which is why the couple’s attendance will be monitored. “They will be strictly controlled as they were during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations,” he added. “Discussions with other royals will focus on the weather.” Uh, sounds like fun. 

It was pretty apparent during the National Service of Thanksgiving in June that Harry and Meghan’s middle-of-the-pack seating arrangement was to try and keep them out of the spotlight. However, the couple seemed to handle the situation well and the focus was on Queen Elizabeth’s historic moment. Yet in the wake of Harry’s memoir, Spare, things have gotten more challenging, and the couple may be rethinking what makes the most sense for them. Do they both attend? Do they both stay home? Does Harry attend solo?

‘Spare’ $22.40 on Amazon.com

While the royal family isn’t likely going to give Harry the apology he’s looking for, he probably wants to avoid some of the icy stares that he encountered over his last several visits. “Harry has been very clear, and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral,” an insider told the Daily Mail earlier this year. It looks like Harry and Meghan have a lot of thinking to do about the coronation because as Fitzwilliams noted, “The dilemma is theirs.” Indeed it is.

Before you go, click here to see every single detail we know about King Charles III’s coronation so far.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad