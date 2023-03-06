Christie Brinkley Showed Off Her Gorgeous Grey Hair for the First Time & We’re Obsessed

Iconic supermodel and forever Covergirl Christie Brinkley is once again proving just how showstopping she is with new pictures of her embracing her grey roots. The photos are nothing short of stunning.

“Grey sky! Gray hair!” Brinkley wrote in the caption of a series of photos of her enjoying the beach on Instagram. “The second you see gray hair it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs ..to keep or not to keep? Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace.”

Brinkley went on to add what her son, 27-year-old Jack Brinkley Cook, says of the new look. “My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself!” she wrote. “The verdict is still out! Happy Sunday! 🌊” Regardless of what you decide, Christie, we know you’ll look gorgeous!

In January, Brinkley celebrated feeling great at 68 years old with pictures of her enjoying a Turks and Caicos vacation on Instagram. “You know how you get busy and you don’t make time for yourself…. Well, don’t do that,” she wrote in the caption. “Make time for yourself… get out of the house, take a walk around town, through the woods or down a beach. Ride your bike, go to the gym. Relax, breathe and let your mind wander. Laugh with friends!”

She also suggested that everyone “treat yourself to a great massage” because, after her two sessions on her holiday, she feels “like a new person with a new neck and shoulder!” Brinkley touted the benefits of the “therapeutic, healing and energizing” treatment as she relished in her last few weeks of “#68andfeelinggrateful.” Brinkley is feeling great all while embracing every grey hair — and we are so, so here for it.