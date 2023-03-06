Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Team Finally Gave an Update on Their Coronation Attendance Status

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After months of speculation as to whether King Charles III would extend an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for his May 6 coronation, royal watchers finally have an answer. However, the Sussexes are still keeping one aspect of the invitation shrouded in mystery.

On Sunday, Harry and Meghan’s communications team relayed information that everyone was dying to know: Did they receive an invitation yet? Well, get ready for the long-awaited answer. “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a Sussex spokesperson told The Sunday Times. As for their RSVP? We are just going to have to wait a bit.

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” added their rep. We get it, there’s a lot going on right now… a family feud, a royal real estate reshuffle, security issues, and it’s Archie’s fourth birthday on May 6. There’s a lot to consider here and it wouldn’t be surprising if Harry attended alone while Meghan remained in the U.S. with their two kids.

The reunion between father and son is probably going to be a bit awkward since it will be the first time they see each other face to face after the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare. There reportedly haven’t been any gestures from the palace to mend fences, but perhaps the invite to the coronation is the olive branch they are extending. If Harry doesn’t take it, he will face criticism of the U.K. press, even though he knows that his mere presence at the coronation will also send the media into a tailspin — it’s a no-win situation.

