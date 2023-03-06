Priyanka Chopra Elevated the Barbiecore Trend With an Elegant Hot-Pink Valentino Ensemble That Made Our Jaws Drop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The Barbie movie is still four months away, but the Barbiecore fashion trend is already reaching a fever pitch. Priyanka Chopra found a very fresh way to wear the hot-pink color by elevating her elegant ensemble with a monochromatic twist.

The 40-year-old actress stunned when she showed up to the Valentino fall/winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday wearing the bright outfit. The billowing silk fabric flowed down her fit physique with a plunging V-neckline for a bit of drama. The printed fabric carried all the way down to her legs to the boots which matched the tunic ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2023 in Paris, France.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images.

With the magical touches of stylist Law Roach, Chopra kept her accessories to a minimum with a hot-pink bag being the featured item. Her hair was styled in long, soft waves that framed her stunning face which had a dewy glow and a major pop of color on her lips. It was a next-level fashion moment for the Quantico star — she radiated glamour from every angle.

Roach has gushed about styling Chopra, who he described as having a “sexy, sophisticated womanhood” and that’s why he loves dressing her. “She just has this thing,” he told British Vogue. “Priyanka has the same sensibilities as a Hollywood actress from another era – a Sophia Loren, a Monica Bellucci.” That’s some serious praise from the A-list fashion guru whose work is seen all over the red carpet these days. It’s no wonder Chopra’s elevated Barbiecore look is so magnificent — she and Roach are magical together.

Before you go, click here to see the best Barbiecore looks on the red carpet: