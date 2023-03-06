Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Reported Reaction to Their Frogmore Cottage Eviction Just Might Surprise You

Now that the news is public that King Charles III evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, royal watchers might expect the dynamic duo to be raging mad. Well, their reported reaction might be the exact opposite of what many have been thinking — the couple is apparently going with the flow in this situation.

According to The Times, not only were Harry and Meghan “OK” with the news that they would need to vacate their U.K. home, but they took the nonchalant attitude of “if we need to move out, we will get ourselves out”. A source revealed, “The world seems to be more distraught over it than they have been.”

It’s almost as if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt like this real estate move was coming. A new monarch meant that “change was inevitable.” A pal close to Meghan and Harry shared that they are taking a very zen-like approach and staying grateful for all of the opportunities coming their way in the U.S. “It is what it is. They are not fighting it. They realize they have a home [in California]. They have a roof over their heads,” the insider said. “They were very privileged to have a second residence. It’s not going to work out for them there, and that’s OK.”

Harry and Meghan have an official invite to the coronation on May 6, but they have yet to confirm their attendance. And while they no longer have a royal residence in Windsor, there are rumors that Charles might be offering them a consolation prize: Prince Andrew’s vacated rooms at Buckingham Palace. While it might not be the home they planned on residing at while in the U.K., at least this compromise would offer them the security they need.

