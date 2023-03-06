Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Reported Reaction to Their Frogmore Cottage Eviction Just Might Surprise You

Kristyn Burtt
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Plus Icon
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala.
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall visit the Dracaena Centre to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society on February 9, 2023 in Falmouth, United Kingdom. Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Cornwall for the first time since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Located between Falmouth and Penryn, the centre serves both towns and the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and supports around 10,000 people a year. (Photo by Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Their engagements take place 2 days after the official release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's book "Spare". (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
The Princess of Wales (left) greets Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on on 1 April 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen's Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Every Single Time the Royal Family Has Subtly Shaded Meghan Markle & Prince Harry After Leaving the Firm 5 Images

Now that the news is public that King Charles III evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, royal watchers might expect the dynamic duo to be raging mad. Well, their reported reaction might be the exact opposite of what many have been thinking — the couple is apparently going with the flow in this situation. 

According to The Times, not only were Harry and Meghan “OK” with the news that they would need to vacate their U.K. home, but they took the nonchalant attitude of “if we need to move out, we will get ourselves out”. A source revealed, “The world seems to be more distraught over it than they have been.”

It’s almost as if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt like this real estate move was coming. A new monarch meant that “change was inevitable.” A pal close to Meghan and Harry shared that they are taking a very zen-like approach and staying grateful for all of the opportunities coming their way in the U.S. “It is what it is. They are not fighting it. They realize they have a home [in California]. They have a roof over their heads,” the insider said. “They were very privileged to have a second residence. It’s not going to work out for them there, and that’s OK.”

Harry and Meghan have an official invite to the coronation on May 6, but they have yet to confirm their attendance. And while they no longer have a royal residence in Windsor, there are rumors that Charles might be offering them a consolation prize: Prince Andrew’s vacated rooms at Buckingham Palace. While it might not be the home they planned on residing at while in the U.K., at least this compromise would offer them the security they need.

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad