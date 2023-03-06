Michelle Obama’s Emotional Response to Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day Had Her ‘Uncontrollably Sobbing’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 was an emotional day for Michelle Obama for reasons you might expect — and a few reasons that might surprise you. The former first lady is revealing the roller-coaster of emotions she went through as she, Barack Obama, and daughters Malia and Sasha, bid goodbye to their home of eight years.

In a clip from the March 7 premiere episode of Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, via People, the 59-year-old author of The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times shared that she was “uncontrollably sobbing” while “saying goodbye to the staff and all the people who helped to raise” her daughters. That personal sentiment was also compounded by the dramatic shift in attendees at Donald Trump’s inauguration, noting, “There was no reflection of the broader sense of America.”

https://twitter.com/SheKnows/status/1631036817926508544

“To sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display — there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage,” she said while also taking a dig at Donald Trump’s popularity by noting the poor attendance — “There weren’t that many people there — we saw it, by the way!” People have often remarked on her stormy mood on that day and Michelle has no problem owning her feelings. “No, I was not [in a good mood]! But you had to hold it together like you do for eight years,” she added.

Once she was alone with her family on their final Air Force One flight, and that’s when the real waterworks began. “When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that’s how much we were holding it together for eight years,” she recalled. The pressure of eight years in the hot spotlight took its toll — Michelle was both grateful for the opportunities the White House brought them, but she was also relieved it was over.

Before you go, click here to see Barack & Michelle Obama’s sweetest public appearances!

.