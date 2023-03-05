How to Watch the No. 1 Show on Amazon: Daisy Jones & the Six

For those who’ve desperately needed a new show to dive into, we have the show for you. If you’ve been on social media, chances are you’ve seen everybody talking about the new show Daisy Jones & The Six. After what’s felt like centuries, the Reese Witherspoon-produced show is finally here for everyone to dive into!

The show is set at the peak of sex, drugs, and rock: the 1970s. So get ready for mayhem, drama, and love. Truly, the perfect recipe for a gripping show we won’t be able to shut up about long after the first season ends! With stars like Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, and Suki Waterhouse, you know things are going to get crazy.

So here’s everything you need to know about the plot, cast, and how to watch the famous show Daisy Jones & The Six below.

The first three episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are available to view on Amazon Prime.

What is Daisy Jones & The Six about?

Lacey Terrell / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Amazon Original series follows a girl named Daisy who dives into the world of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll. Along with Daisy’s journey, we follow a band called the Six and their rise to fame, specifically the frontman Billy Dunne and how he deals with the pressures of impending fatherhood.

It talks about love, fighting, fame, and how it all mysteriously imploded.

What is Daisy Jones & The Six based on?

Lacey Terrell / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

The fan-favorite show is actually based on the bestselling 2020 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid of the same name.

If you recognize Reid’s name, it’s because she’s also written bestselling books like The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Malibu Rising. Daisy Jones & The Six’s novel was not only a Reese’s Book Club pick, but it was voted one of the best books of the year by outlets like NPR, Glamour, Marie Clair, Parade, Paste, and more.

As for the story itself, it’s partially based on the real-life story of the legendary band Fleetwood Mac.

Who stars in Daisy Jones & The Six?

Lacey Terrell / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter and indie darling Riley Keough stars as the titular character of Daisy Jones, with her previous projects being leading roles in films like American Honey, It Comes at Night, and The Cabin.

Alongside Keough is Sam Claflin, who plays the character of frontman Billy Dunne. Claflin’s most notable past projects include playing Finnick Odair in the Hunger Games series, along with being the lead in films like Me Before You and Adrift.

The next two notable stars include Camila Morrone playing Claflin’s wife Camila, along with singer and actress Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko. Other stars of the show include Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chaon as Warren Rojas, and Nabiyak Be as Simone Jackson.

Where can I watch Daisy Jones & The Six?

Lacey Terrell / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

You can watch the must-see first season of the show on Amazon Prime. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you’re able to watch the show instantly and get access immediately after new episodes are released weekly.

As of 2023, an Amazon Prime membership can be paid in one of two ways: either the $14.99 per month plan or pay $139 per year upfront.

