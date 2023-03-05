Kourtney Kardashian Looks Like a Completely New Person As She Ditches the Iconic Kardashian Hairdo

2023 is becoming the year of drastic hair changes. First, there was Blake Lively confirming she got the role in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book It Ends With Us by debuting her brown locks, then Jessica Alba’s gothic new color, and now it seems a Kardashian is taking on the hair makeover trend. Any guesses? It’s Kourtney Kardashian!

Kourtney posted a series of snapshots onto her Instagram, debuting her shocking new look: a blonde bob cut! She posted the sensational photos of herself without a caption, for all of her fans to marvel at.

In the photos, we see the Kardashians star looking gorgeous with her new platinum blonde locks, rocking a leather corset and matching leather and fur-lined jacket. We never expected this look from Kourtney, but we gotta say, we’re obsessed.

And for those who think it was a wig, think again!

On the night of March 4, the Lemme founder and her husband Travis Barker were giving some adorable PDA while out at the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. And there you see it: her blonde locks still looked gorgeous! See the photos below:

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images.

While we’ve seen other members of the Kardashian family experiment with their hair color, like Kim and Khloe going platinum, along with Kylie going neon green for some time in the 2010s, this one is a serious 180. Typically, all of the Kardashian women go back to the iconic dark-haired looks they’re known for, but this may show another instance of Kourtney trying to move away into her own.

