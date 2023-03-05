Jennifer Tilly Is the Definition of Fabulous in This Dramatic & Gothic Glam Valentino Look 

No matter the style, no matter the color, Jennifer Tilly knows how to make any and every look unbelievably fabulous.

On March 2, the Queen of darkness herself reminded everyone that she can rock any look she puts on — including the boldest, most feather-clad look we’ve laid our eyes on. The Bride of Chucky star posted a reel onto her Instagram with the caption, “Fabulous feathers at @maisonvalentino! ♥️ #Valentino #hautecouture.”

In the reel, we start off by seeing Tilly look like the pinnacle of chic in this all-black ensemble consisting of a feathered Valentino jacket that truly steals the show in any room, along with black tights, matching boots, and black sunnies! Then we get a little bit of a model walk from the Liar Liar star, and everyone has been losing it in the comment section!

Fans plastered her Instagram comments with compliments like “Omg! You look stunning! Loved it! 😍🖤,” “a vision in valentino! 🤩,” and “Love it! Very black swan! 🦢🖤.”

Truly, Tilly and Valentino are a match made in heaven, because we’re not over this look, and we’re still not over the Barbiecore ensemble she rocked from them a few months back!

Along with being an Oscar-nominated actress, amazing poker player, and style icon, Tilly is also a collector of fine jewelry. In a previous interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she talked about how much she adores her collection, saying, “Every day I have jewelry on, it makes me really happy. You can wear long chains with jeans or funky vintage dresses. I also design jewelry but just for myself. I was obsessed with eyes, and I designed a queen of hearts ring.”

