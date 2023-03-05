King Charles III Is Reportedly Ready to Give Prince Harry & Meghan Markle a Surprising Housing Compromise Amid the Eviction Debacle

So if you’ve been checking out the British Royal Family news circuit, chances are you saw that King Charles III recently evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage (and is giving it to the controversial figure Prince Andrew for him to reside in!) But apparently, Charles is reportedly trying to make amends by making a shocking housing compromise.

According to an exclusive report from DailyMail, while Harry and Meghan are set to give up their keys to the cottage by the end of 2023, Charles is reportedly ready to give them another property for them to stay at during UK visits.

Allegedly, Charles is doing a bit of a switcheroo and will offer Andrew’s old suite in the Palace (y’know the one where he let Ghislane Maxwell in?!) He lived in the apartment for over 20 years, but is set to move into the cottage soon.

A source said to the outlet: “His Majesty is furious, as is William. But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK. London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated.’

Many royal experts speculate that this extensive housing plan is a part of Charles’ plans to remove extravagant perks from non-working Royals. Along with Meghan and Harry and Andrews’ switch, there are also talks about Kate Middleton and Prince William leaving Adelaide cottage for something bigger, and Princess Beatrice moving into that one ahead of the birth of her second child. It’s a lot to keep track of, we know.

