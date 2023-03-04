Jessica Alba’s Surprising Gothic Makeover for Paris Fashion Week Shows She’s Ready to Shake Up Her Usual Look

Remember when everyone lost it when Charlize Theron unveiled her gothic new ‘do? Well, buckle up again because Jessica Alba showed off both a new look and new hair that fulfills our gothic dreams.

On March 1, the Honest Company founder rocked a seriously chic and gothic look that nobody quite expected from her for the Balmain Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024. You can see the rare Paris Fashion Week snapshots below:

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Get ready because, in these photos, we see that Alba not only ditched her iconic honey looks for a shocking black hairdo, but she’s giving all of the Morticia Addams vibes with her look. We see her rocking an asymmetrical black -suit dress, which she paired with black velvet gloves, matching tights, and a Balmain leather bag.

For the details of her look, she rocked a rosy peachy glow with a matching lip and cheek combo, along with a brown smokey eye, and gold jewelry throughout to keep the warm-toned look on her face.

When we tell you we gasped at these photos, we’re not exaggerating. Alba is known for her bright looks, such as the gorgeous Barbiecore Carolina Herrera gown at the 2022 baby2baby gala and her iconic sparkling gowns. So to see this gothic makeover is a total 180 — but of course, she looks amazing in it!

Now, the Honest Life author isn’t afraid to try new things, saying she believes being confident in whatever you do is amazing. “Confidence is the most beautiful thing,” she said to Women’s Health. “It’s not a certain skin tone or skin texture or hairstyle or features. I try to show [my kids] all different kinds of people and how cool it is that not everyone looks the same, because how boring would our world be?”

Related story Shoppers Are Calling This Jessica Alba-Approved Brand’s $4 Detangling Spray With Over 41,000 Reviews ‘Heaven Sent’

Before you go, click here to see our favorite LBD moments from our favorite stars:

