Julia Roberts Looks as Radiant as Ever as She Flashes Her Iconic Smile for the New Lancôme Ad

Lancôme is upping the ante with their ads this year, bringing new faces and former muses from their brand into one showstopping ad. While we’re obsessed with all of the snapshots in the new campaign, we can’t get over Julia Roberts’ radiant look.

On Match 1, the Ticket to Paradise star shared a seriously ethereal snapshot of herself from the new Lancôme ad with the simple caption, “🥳🫶🌟💛.”

In the snapshot photographed by Mario Sorrenti, we see Roberts looking as ethereal as can be while glowing from head to toe in a business casual look of a white button-down, black slacks, and a matching belt. With her highlighted waves, we see her looking radiant as she flashes her iconic, pearly-white smile (which we found the secret to how she gets them so sparkling!)

Along with Roberts, the new Lancôme ad features previous muses like Amanda Seyfried, Zendaya, Isabella Rossellini, Penélope Cruz, and her former Mirror Mirror co-star Lily Collins, along with new faces like Squid Game’s Hoyeon Jung and Aya Nakamura. Roberts has been a part of multiple perfume campaigns such as La Vie Est Belle, La Vie Est Belle En Rose, La Vie Est Belle x Atelier Paulin (limited edition), and La Vie Est Belle Intensément (Intense), to name a few.

Roberts has been with Lancôme for over a decade, first being the face of their fragrance La Vie est Belle in 2012 and later using their products all of the time for her skincare routine.

