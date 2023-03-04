This Beloved Actress Revealed There Was a Stark Difference Between Prince Harry & Meghan Markle When She Met Them

Even though it seems as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are two peas in a pod, quite a few people say there are quite a few stark differences between the lovebirds. When you see them in interviews, out and about, they seem as though they’re exactly alike — but beloved actress Rebel Wilson said she noticed a big difference between Meghan and Harry.

The Pitch Perfect star revealed on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 2 that Meghan wasn’t as “warm” as Harry.“Meghan was not as cool. She wasn’t as naturally warm,” But Prince Harry “could not have been nicer.”

However, Wilson noted that Meghan’s behavior might’ve been because of a question her mother asked. She recounted that her mother asked a “slightly rude” question: “‘Where are your kids?’”

Wilson revealed that she met the royals back in Calif, saying they met through a mutual friend, “We just had a mutual friend in common, a polo player.”

Now, fans have been having some seriously mixed reactions to Wilson’s recounted tale. Quite a few fans have criticized how she and her mother went about meeting the royals, saying, “So let me get this straight: Rebel Wilson & her mother were rude to Meghan Markle but Rebel was surprised Meghan wasn’t warm & cuddly with them? Where they do that at?”

Another Twitter user added, “Rebel Wilson has a long history of being problematic & several accusations of racist behaviour. Meghan doesn’t have to be nice to her.”

However, quite a few fans were on Wilson’s side, with one user saying, “I believe her. She has good judgment. Meghan Markle is a narcissist. She acted like she’s the monarch when she married a spare to the throne.”

