Kylie Jenner Lost 1 Million Instagram Followers & It Might Have Everything To Do With Selena Gomez

If you are on TikTok, then you are well-versed about the (perceived) ongoing feud between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner. We say “perceived” because both women have publicly claimed they are not in a feud, but fans have been pulling up evidence as to how Jenner and pal Hailey Bieber have shaded “The Heart Wants What It Wants” singer over the years — and that may have resulted in a mass of Instagram unfollows for the reality star.

What’s crazy about this entire saga is that it’s over eyebrows. Gomez shared with her followers that she had over-laminated her brows — and Jenner then posted a photo of eyebrows that subtly (and reportedly) shaded the Only Murders in the Building star. At the time, both women were tied for being the most-followed accounts on Instagram, hovering around 380 million, but the feud changed all of that. The result was a massive unfollowing spree that led to the makeup mogul losing over a million followers and Gomez gaining approximately 13 million new friends, according to the Daily Mail.

If you talk to Gomez or Jenner, they will tell you that there’s nothing to see here. After the Instagram account, Comments by Celebs, posted a TikTok of someone explaining the feud, The Kardashians star jumped in the comments to correct the narrative. “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly,” she wrote. Gomez saw her possible frenemy’s post and added, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

So, they are ready to move on, but we aren’t sure the fans are ready yet. They have more tea to spill on an internet feud that may or may not be real.

