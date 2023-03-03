Jennifer Lopez’s Dark, Dramatic Hair Transformation Is Giving Gothic Mermaid Vibes

Whether we’d like to admit it or not, celebrity hairstyles can have an impact all over the world. From the most iconic hair moments, like Jennifer Aniston‘s “the Rachel” haircut,or recently Hailey Bieber‘s short blunt bob, fans worldwide can get influenced by a celeb’s hair. Most recently, Jennifer Lopez posted her new hair transformation of her own, and we can’t wait for her fans to follow suit.

“THISISMENOW ✨,” Lopez wrote in the caption of the mirror selfie with her hairstylist Lorenzo Martin on Instagram.

In the picture, the Shotgun Wedding star is in full glam doing a model pout while Martin is tousling off her new locks. Her hair is now a dark chocolate brown, a transformation from the dirty blonde she had been rocking before. And can we talk about those ultra-long, mermaid waves? It’s giving mysterious gothic vibes and we love it! If you want to achieve that gorgeous smokey eye look, we know that JLo is a big fan of Tom Ford’s Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette.

Lopez’s caption, on the other hand, is a direct reference to her upcoming album with the same name, This Is Me… Now. The album, which is a sequence to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then, is scheduled to be released later this year.

Among the standout songs in the tracklist are references to her husband Ben Affleck including “Dear Ben pt. II” and “Midnight Trip to Vegas,” referring to their impromptu wedding ceremony in Vegas in July.

Other songs like "Mad in Love," "Can't Get Enough," and "Greatest Love Story Never Told" continue to show how the album will be a true love letter to her new husband. While we wait to hear the ultra-romantic songs, we'll continue to marvel at Lopez's new look. And who knows, maybe we'll see more dirty blondes becoming brunettes from now on!




