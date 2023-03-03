Brittany Mahomes Officially Won the Barbiecore Trend by Rocking the Coolest Hot-Pink Leather Ensemble 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Brittany Mahomes loves a good fashion moment — sometimes she’s twinning with her mini-me daughter Sterling, and sometimes she’s going all-out to support Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs football team. But since the season is over and the Super Bowl win is behind them, Brittany stepped out with her husband wearing one of the biggest trends of the season: Barbiecore.

The loving couple had court-side seats at the Dallas Mavericks versus the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in Dallas on Feb. 26. Brittany sported a hot-pink jumpsuit that she paired with black-and-white accessories. She (and her stylist, Mary) gave the Barbiecore ensemble an edgier vibe just by adding a black leather jacket, black-and-white Nike sneakers, and a chic purse to level up the casual outfit. Not only did she look fabulous, but Patrick also color-coordinated with his wife in his black-and-white hoodie. The couple that dresses together, stays together!

With the Barbie movie coming out later this year, the Barbiecore frenzy is here to stay (at least through the end of 2023). “Barbiecore is the latest style taking over our homes and wardrobes and bringing to life a renewed love for all things hot pink,” Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson told the Montreal Gazette. “And with many nostalgic for simpler, sunnier, and more carefree times, it only makes sense that this eighties-inspired, unapologetically pink esthetic is influencing the world of decor and fashion.”

Brittany knows how to ride the Barbiecore wave, and we doubt it’s the last time we will see her in such a spectacular hot-pink color. It looks great on her, and we love how she adds a little flair to show off her fashion personality.

