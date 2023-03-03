King Charles III’s First Public Rebuke Against Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Felt Like ‘Ripping Off a Band-Aid’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

King Charles III’s reign hasn’t been very smooth so far, it’s been riddled with one PR disaster after another. However, his latest move in the royal real estate shuffle may be one he felt like he needed to do now after Prince Harry’s Spare revelations, even if he will regret it later.

While sources revealed to the Daily Mail that Charles found his feud with Harry to be “extremely painful,” he really hasn’t tried to hash out his differences with his son. Instead, he chose to make a bold move (with Prince William’s approval) that essentially leaves Harry and Meghan Markle without a safe space to call home after evicting them from Frogmore Cottage. “It was felt that it would be like ripping off a Band-Aid. Painful, but once it’s done, it’s done,” an insider noted.

King Charles III's vacancy in Frogmore cottage has a serious impact on any future visits by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. https://t.co/FWCuVSC3Op — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 2, 2023

It seems that Charles is starting to recognize he has a lot of “nagging issues” that are already plaguing his reign. He can’t get any A-listers to perform at his coronation because he’s let the dispute with Harry and Meghan, as well as Prince Andrew’s mess, “drag on.” It’s unclear how the Sussexes and Charles will tie up loose ends, but the couple is reportedly looking to be reimbursed for the Frogmore Cottage renovations and their pre-paid lease.

‘Spare’ $22.40 on Amazon.com Buy now

This targeted eviction certainly will weigh on Harry and Meghan’s minds while they figure out whether to attend Charles’ coronation on May 6. It just feels like an awkward time for everyone in the royal family where the palace soap opera is showing no signs of cancellation.

Before you go, click here to see all the wild and heartbreaking details from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.