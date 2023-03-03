Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Want Their Money Back for Frogmore Cottage Renovations — and They Just Might Get It

The news this week that King Charles III was evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of Frogmore Cottage in favor of Prince Andrew was shocking. It also brought forth a lot of questions since the Sussexes had not only lovingly renovated the home, but they also paid the British taxpayers back $3.2 million for fronting the costs. It doesn’t seem fair that a scandal-ridden royal gets live in the home that Harry and Meghan restored and were continuing to lease.

Well, it seems that the couple is now in “ongoing negotiations” to be reimbursed for the work they put into Frogmore Cottage, according to The Telegraph. Harry and Meghan reportedly had the bad news delivered to them in January, but they didn’t know Andrew was the new tenant until the press leaked it out this week. The “difficult” talks have been happening behind the scenes for almost two months, so the Duke of York insight probably isn’t going to make it any easier.

Princess Diana always held herself with poise in regards to discussing her relationship with King Charles. https://t.co/Xe0YFZ5ORh — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 2, 2023

It’s a reminder that the five-bedroom home was the “only place that’s left as a safe space” for them to stay with their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, when they visit the U.K. because of security issues. The dynamic duo adored the residence and “made that place their home.” This latest turn of events opens the door even wider as to how the palace is functioning with so many scandals already marring Charles’ reign. “There has been no embrace,” a second insider noted. “If anyone was going to try and pretend things were rosy, this somewhat blows the cover.”

While the savage move by the king certainly does “complicate” Harry and Meghan’s possible plans to attend the coronation, perhaps a goodwill gesture, like a $3.2 million reimbursement, will soothe some of those wounds. However, the money will never ease the damage that’s been done, especially when we’re reminded that Frogmore Cottage was a wedding gift to the couple from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.