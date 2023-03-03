Michelle Obama Shared a Rare Candid Photo of Sasha & Malia Looking So Adorably Happy Together

During this year’s Women’s History Month, Michelle Obama is once again setting an example and taking a moment to look back at the women who have shaped her life and inspired her along the way. And, of course, that includes her daughters Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24.

“I wouldn’t be who I am today without the strong women in my life—my mom, my daughters, my girlfriends,” The Light We Carry author wrote on Instagram alongside a gallery of her with all those people. “They inspire me every day.”

In the first photo, Michelle is seen in all-black workout gear as she poses with her friends in the middle of a hike. In the second heartwarming photo, she’s seen giving her mom, Marian Shields Robinson, a kiss on the cheek. In the third photo, she’s adorably hugging teenage Malia and Sasha during a visit to the Great Wall of China.

“This #WomensHistoryMonth, let’s celebrate the women in our lives who encourage us to be our best,” Michelle continued in the caption. “Tag someone who inspires you and let them know how much they mean to you.”

While we run to the comment section to show our own appreciation for the women in our lives, we’re thankful for Michelle for giving us a rare candid picture of her daughters. After all, since their time as the First Family at The White House, the girls have kept their lives rather private.

Prior to this post, the last we’ve seen of the daughter duo was during Christmas time when their dad Barack Obama posted a throwback picture of the family of four from Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016. In the picture, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. Regardless of the occasion or the photo, we’re always happy to see more of these two women. After all, it almost feels like we watched them grow up!

