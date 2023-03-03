Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Prince William’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Eviction From Frogmore Cottage Is Downright Chilly

Kristyn Burtt
Prince and Princess of Wales visit Port Talbot, UK - 28 Feb 2023 Plus Icon
Prince William MEGA.
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Their engagements take place 2 days after the official release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's book "Spare". (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
CARRICKFERGUS, NORTHERN IRELAND - OCTOBER 06: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrickfergus on October 06, 2022 in Northern Ireland. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
All of the royal news this week was focused on the eviction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, but it seems that King Charles III did not act alone in this decision. He reportedly consulted Prince William, who seems to have turned his back on his younger brother in the coldest way.

“Charles is not making these decisions in isolation,” a source told the Daily Beast. “He has the support of his son and heir and is working in partnership with him. They are a unit and are closer than ever.” Their joint decision to give Frogmore Cottage to Prince Andrew, who certainly isn’t getting much heat from the royal family for his beyond-questionable association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has raised eyebrows from royal watchers on both sides of the pond. 

With the Prince of Wales siding with his dad about the royal real estate shuffle, it offers quite a bit of insight as to how the brothers’ relationship is doing. It is assumed the Sussexes will be coming to Charles’ May 6 coronation, but it sounds like William would prefer if they didn’t make the trip. “William won’t shed a tear if Harry doesn’t make it. He feels utterly betrayed by Harry. Relations have never been this bad, and he hates him for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews,” a second source explained to the outlet. “He will support whatever decision his dad makes but it’s no secret he would prefer it if he wasn’t there, or, indeed, never stepped foot in England again.” Ouch — you can feel the chill in every word. 

As for Charles, who has maintained that he wants his son there for his big day, the insider thinks it’s all for show. They added, “You’d think they [Harry and Meghan] would take the hint by now.” So, they aren’t wanted? That seems to be what this palace pal seems to indicate, and that Frogmore Cottage move sure feels icy — and there apparently isn’t a spring thaw in sight.

