Prince William’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Eviction From Frogmore Cottage Is Downright Chilly

All of the royal news this week was focused on the eviction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, but it seems that King Charles III did not act alone in this decision. He reportedly consulted Prince William, who seems to have turned his back on his younger brother in the coldest way.

“Charles is not making these decisions in isolation,” a source told the Daily Beast. “He has the support of his son and heir and is working in partnership with him. They are a unit and are closer than ever.” Their joint decision to give Frogmore Cottage to Prince Andrew, who certainly isn’t getting much heat from the royal family for his beyond-questionable association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has raised eyebrows from royal watchers on both sides of the pond.

King Charles III's coronation is reportedly not a place musical performers want to be associated with. https://t.co/rBldyvUOlN — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 2, 2023

With the Prince of Wales siding with his dad about the royal real estate shuffle, it offers quite a bit of insight as to how the brothers’ relationship is doing. It is assumed the Sussexes will be coming to Charles’ May 6 coronation, but it sounds like William would prefer if they didn’t make the trip. “William won’t shed a tear if Harry doesn’t make it. He feels utterly betrayed by Harry. Relations have never been this bad, and he hates him for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews,” a second source explained to the outlet. “He will support whatever decision his dad makes but it’s no secret he would prefer it if he wasn’t there, or, indeed, never stepped foot in England again.” Ouch — you can feel the chill in every word.

As for Charles, who has maintained that he wants his son there for his big day, the insider thinks it’s all for show. They added, “You’d think they [Harry and Meghan] would take the hint by now.” So, they aren’t wanted? That seems to be what this palace pal seems to indicate, and that Frogmore Cottage move sure feels icy — and there apparently isn’t a spring thaw in sight.

