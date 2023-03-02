Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Royal Family’s Recent ‘PR Disasters’ Are Reportedly to Blame for the Lack of A-Listers Performing at King Charles III’s Coronation

Things aren’t looking too good for King Charles III’s coronation planning committee right now as they try to wrangle A-list stars to perform on May 6. However, big names like Elton John, Harry Styles, Adele, and The Spice Girls are avoiding the event at all costs — and music insiders are now revealing a possible reason why.

The most jaw-dropping thing about this revelation is that everyone is speaking on record — no “sources” — the music industry is basically telling Charles to his face why no one wants to be associated with the monarchy right now. “The royal family has faced a number of PR disasters in recent times, and anyone performing at the show would have to consider whether there would be a backlash from appearing amongst their fans,” publicist Simon Jones told Rolling Stone

It’s pretty easy to see that people have paid close attention to what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been saying all along and are taking notes. “We’ve had so much exposure and negative exposure of the royal family – jubilees, weddings, fallings out, accusations of racism, notable deaths, someone being accused of being a sexual predator – in what I would classify as a short space of time,” musician Kingsley Hall from the band, Benefits, added. “People are sick of it and probably won’t be involved for that reason.” 

And one British music PR publicist, who only goes by Meg for privacy reasons, laid out the stark truth about Charles: he isn’t Queen Elizabeth II. “I don’t know what there is to gain for artists by associating with him,” she noted. “With the Queen, she was fab and glamorous to some people. Charles doesn’t add anything — there’s not a legacy of his that anyone would want to align with.” Oof, the brutal truth. Charles may not listen to Harry, but PR experts are now shining a spotlight on the issues plaguing the palace.

