Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

This Resurfaced Viral Video Shows Princess Diana Taking an Iconic Dig at King Charles III

Kristyn Burtt
Charles and Diana, Prince and Princess of Wales, pose outside Chateau de Chambord during their official visit to France on November 9, 1988 in Chambord, France. Plus Icon
Princess Diana, Prince Charles Georges De Keerle/GETTY IMAGES.
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1984 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana, leave St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, with their new baby son. Princess Diana carries new baby, Prince Harry who was born on Sept. 15. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.” (AP Photo, File)
Princess Diana Takes a Small Dig at Charles in 1982 Video
Iconic Photos of Princess Diana That Will Always Live On 34 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Princess Diana’s marriage to King Charles III, when he was the Prince of Wales, was always fraught with a bit of tension. However, the Princess of Wales was no shrinking violet and had her own sense of humor in dealing with his sometimes-uptight personality. 

A TikTok account, @ollaboutrf, edited a 1982 clip of the former duo with a baby Prince William. They were making an appearance with Diana dressed in a red-and-white sailor dress and Charles in a suit and tie. William was looking adorable in his little onesie, playing with his toy keys, when he did what all babies do: spit up. She took out a handkerchief to wipe up the vomit and then promptly took the soiled items and dropped it in Charles’ hands. (A total mom move. LOL.) He looked confused as he inspected the dirty linens while Diana gave a deviously sly grin. 

@ollaboutrf

#princessdiana #ladydiana #fyp #foryou #princewilliam #xyzbca #fypage #royalfamily #kingcharles #putridiana

♬ That’s My Girl – Fifth Harmony

TikTok users chimed in with their opinions, and you just know who they were rooting for in this situation. “She never fails to slay,” wrote one account. Another chimed in, “she gave it to him and be like: “make yourself useful.” And this TikTok user probably summed it up best, “ate and left no crumbs.” There was definitely a power dynamic when it came to the royal family, but when it came to motherhood — Diana reigned supreme. 

Both William and Harry have spoken warmly about what an incredible mom she was to them and how much they miss her, especially now that they both have kids of their own. “There’s not a day that William and I don’t wish that she was still around,” Harry shared in the 2017 documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. “And we wonder what kind of a mother she would be now, and what kind of a public role she would have, and what a difference she would be making.”

Before you go, click here to see the best photos from Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

Prince Charles, Princess Diana

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad