This Resurfaced Viral Video Shows Princess Diana Taking an Iconic Dig at King Charles III

Princess Diana’s marriage to King Charles III, when he was the Prince of Wales, was always fraught with a bit of tension. However, the Princess of Wales was no shrinking violet and had her own sense of humor in dealing with his sometimes-uptight personality.

A TikTok account, @ollaboutrf, edited a 1982 clip of the former duo with a baby Prince William. They were making an appearance with Diana dressed in a red-and-white sailor dress and Charles in a suit and tie. William was looking adorable in his little onesie, playing with his toy keys, when he did what all babies do: spit up. She took out a handkerchief to wipe up the vomit and then promptly took the soiled items and dropped it in Charles’ hands. (A total mom move. LOL.) He looked confused as he inspected the dirty linens while Diana gave a deviously sly grin.

TikTok users chimed in with their opinions, and you just know who they were rooting for in this situation. “She never fails to slay,” wrote one account. Another chimed in, “she gave it to him and be like: “make yourself useful.” And this TikTok user probably summed it up best, “ate and left no crumbs.” There was definitely a power dynamic when it came to the royal family, but when it came to motherhood — Diana reigned supreme.

Both William and Harry have spoken warmly about what an incredible mom she was to them and how much they miss her, especially now that they both have kids of their own. “There’s not a day that William and I don’t wish that she was still around,” Harry shared in the 2017 documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. “And we wonder what kind of a mother she would be now, and what kind of a public role she would have, and what a difference she would be making.”

