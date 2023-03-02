Gwyneth Paltrow Reminded Us She’s the Queen of Conscious Uncoupling With This Rare, Sweet Tribute to Chris Martin

Getting a divorce is never easy, but Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin helped make the term “conscious uncoupling” a part of pop culture history when they split in 2014. Over the years, they’ve proven that their kids, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, come before anything else. As a result, their friendship endured.

On Thursday, Paltrow joyfully wished her ex-husband a very happy 46th birthday with a rare selfie of them together. The former duo leaned in, touching heads together, and slyly smiled for the camera. They were both casually dressed — the Goop founder wore brown-framed spectacles, and the Coldplay frontman had a black beanie on his head and his black face mask pulled down. “Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend❤️we love you, cajm,” she wrote in the caption.

Paltrow has talked openly about the special bond she shares with her children’s father. Even though she’s married to her second husband, Brad Falchuk, and Martin is reportedly engaged to Dakota Johnson, she has nothing but kind words to say about him. “He’s like my brother. You know, he’s my family,” she told the Today Show. “I love him. And I’m so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well … You know, it really did, I have to say.”

While their conscious uncoupling threw people for a loop almost a decade ago, Paltrow and Martin are proving that putting their family first was the best thing in the end. They are happy, their significant others are close, and their kids had a great childhood — it’s a philosophy that worked well for their family.

