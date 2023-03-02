Christina Aguilera Explains Why She’s Done With ‘Viewing Aging as a Negative’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Christina Aguilera is only 42 years old, but she’s already thinking about aging because of her career in the public eye. She’s taking steps to take care of herself, but she’s learned to reframe her own conversation about the aging process in a way that is healthy for her.

The “Beautiful” singer explained to People that “viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach.” Instead, she is embracing the “different stages” of her life with a newfound approach. “As I’ve gotten older, I look back, and I’m like, ‘God, every stage is a new era.’ I’m really into feeling more self-assured as you get older,” Aguilera said. “That’s the thing to truly embrace. It’s harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession.”

.@CindyCrawford shared an empowering message on aging and showed she isn't giving up her supermodel status anytime soon. https://t.co/VVT4WLXBds — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 28, 2023

She’s partnered up with the injectable brand, Xeomin, for a new campaign, but she’s very aware that this isn’t the right journey for everyone — and she respects that. “I also think that everybody has a different outlook with how they want to age,” the pop star noted. “It’s a very personal conversation — what works for some people might not work for others.” She, like Gwyneth Paltrow, is open to anti-wrinkle injections while other actresses like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Garner are revealing it’s not an option for them.

Aguilera understands all too well that “being in the public eye is an added element that can complicate your view of yourself,” but she puts her “artistry” first before anything else. “People are going to have an opinion no matter what you do, no matter what you wear,” she wisely summed up.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who have spoken out about ageism.