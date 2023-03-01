This Bombshell Private Email Reveals Sean Hannity’s Alleged ‘Disgusted’ Feelings Towards Donald Trump

It looks like things are getting messier in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit as the company tries to prove that Fox News promoted a false narrative about the 2020 presidential election being stolen from Donald Trump. It seems that TV personalities, like Sean Hannity, were fanning the flames to viewers on the air while privately dismissing the former president’s claims.

A bombshell email, that is part of the court filing obtained by Business Insider, is drawing quite a few side-eyes from people who believed every word of what Fox News reported. Owner of Fox News Corporation, Rupert Murdoch, his son Lachlan Murdoch, the CEO of Fox Corporation, and Paul Ryan, a board member at Fox Corporation (and former Speaker of the House), shared a curious email on Jan. 12, 2021, less than a week after the insurrection on the Capitol. Ryan sounded the alarm that “some high percentage of Americans” were being led to believe the results of the election were false because of the conservative network’s reporting.

Rupert responded with an answer that proves that ratings were more important than the truth at the time. “Thanks Paul. Wake-up call for Hannity, who has been privately disgusted by Trump for weeks, but was scared to lose viewers,” he wrote. Ryan encouraged Rupert to “put down the echoes of falsehood from our side” and asked that the network’s “contributors, along with Tucker [Carlson], Laura [Ingraham], and Sean get that and execute” the truth. Rupert echoed that “everyone” was “disgusted” by the lies being thrown around, but it seems that nothing was done to stop the erroneous reports.

Dominion Voting Systems is seeking $1.6 billion in damages from Fox News Corporation for pushing the stolen election narrative and harming the company’s reputation. Even if the election equipment manufacturers come out ahead in the lawsuit, the damage has been done — and so far, not a single Fox News personality has taken any accountability for their actions.

