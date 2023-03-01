Meghan Markle Rocked the Coolest Leather Look During an Ultra-Rare Public Date Night With Prince Harry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle is known for her effortless, chic style, and that’s exactly what was on display on Tuesday night as she and Prince Harry had a night out on the town. The private couple enjoyed a date night in Hollywood at one of the buzziest celebrity hangouts lately: the San Vincent Bungalows.

Since the couple seems to be making a few power moves in the entertainment industry lately, the Duchess of Sussex needed the perfect ensemble to feel confident, yet breezy. (See the photos HERE.) She wore a pair of black leather pants with a crop cut and paired it with a pair of black stilettos. (We found an amazing faux-leather dupe here.) In true Meghan form, she added a camel coat with a whimsical cut to keep her warm from the chilly rain in LA. Her hair was parted down the middle with just a slight wave and her makeup was soft and natural.

We would love to be a fly on the wall to hear the conversation that went down at the Bungalows because it came just as the news broke that Frogmore Cottage was being handed over to Prince Andrew. (Seriously!) It was also coming on the heels of Meghan making a rare appearance on Clevr Blends’ Instagram page, so there are a lot of things happening in the royal family.

However, Meghan and Harry seem to be living their best lives on the West Coast and Hollywood is happy to partner up with them because their projects deliver big numbers. We wouldn’t be surprised to see more of the Sussexes mingling more with the movers and shakers in the entertainment industry in their own low-key way.

