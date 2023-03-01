Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Meghan Markle Rocked the Coolest Leather Look During an Ultra-Rare Public Date Night With Prince Harry

Kristyn Burtt
Meghan Markle MEGA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17:(L-R) Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are seen as RH Celebrates The Unveiling of RH San Francisco, The Gallery at the Historic Bethlehem Steel Building on March 17, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for RH)
A new clip of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who’s pregnant with their second child after Archie, during their bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey after quitting their Royal Job, shows Meghan, Duchess of Sussex finally feeling free and ready to talk about being blocked from having her voice by royal aides. The clip aired on CBS This Morning ahead of premiere on US network on Sunday night. 05 Mar 2021 Pictured: A new clip of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who’s pregnant with their second child after Archie, during their bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey after quitting their Royal Job, shows Meghan, Duchess of Sussex finally feeling free and ready to talk about being blocked from having her voice by royal aides. The clip aired on CBS This Morning ahead of premiere on US network on Sunday night. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA737469_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and brother of his little sister Lilibet celebrates his third birthday on the 6th of May. He is the eighth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and is seventh in the line of succession to the British throne. 02 Feb 2018 Pictured: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and brother of his little sister Lilibet celebrates his third birthday on the 6th of May. He is the eighth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and is seventh in the line of succession to the British throne. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA854692_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Meghan Markle is known for her effortless, chic style, and that’s exactly what was on display on Tuesday night as she and Prince Harry had a night out on the town. The private couple enjoyed a date night in Hollywood at one of the buzziest celebrity hangouts lately: the San Vincent Bungalows. 

Since the couple seems to be making a few power moves in the entertainment industry lately, the Duchess of Sussex needed the perfect ensemble to feel confident, yet breezy. (See the photos HERE.) She wore a pair of black leather pants with a crop cut and paired it with a pair of black stilettos. (We found an amazing faux-leather dupe here.) In true Meghan form, she added a camel coat with a whimsical cut to keep her warm from the chilly rain in LA. Her hair was parted down the middle with just a slight wave and her makeup was soft and natural. 

We would love to be a fly on the wall to hear the conversation that went down at the Bungalows because it came just as the news broke that Frogmore Cottage was being handed over to Prince Andrew. (Seriously!) It was also coming on the heels of Meghan making a rare appearance on Clevr Blends’ Instagram page, so there are a lot of things happening in the royal family

However, Meghan and Harry seem to be living their best lives on the West Coast and Hollywood is happy to partner up with them because their projects deliver big numbers. We wouldn’t be surprised to see more of the Sussexes mingling more with the movers and shakers in the entertainment industry in their own low-key way.

Meghan Markle

