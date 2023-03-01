Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Are Reportedly Taking This Intensive Step to Work Through Their Relationship Problems

Kristyn Burtt
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking things one day at a time when it comes to their relationship. They don’t seem to want things to end, but it’s apparent that their engagement isn’t working out in its current state. So, they’ve reportedly taken a major step that will hopefully help them smooth out their differences: couples therapy.

The dynamic duo was spotted by paparazzi several weeks ago leaving a therapist’s office, but the intrusion might have been too much for them. A Page Six source is claiming that Fox and MGK have escalated their counseling sessions to “every day,” but more privately, “via Zoom.” It seems that the Jennifer’s Body star is the one who initiated the idea of seeking an outside source to help them.

“Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions,” the insider added. As for now, they “are broken up,” but “Megan is seeing where they stand” because “she wants to see what they can salvage.” MGK is reportedly upset by their split and “really wants to make up” with his fiancée.

The breakup dramatically happened over Super Bowl weekend when Fox may or may not have found incriminating text messages on the singer’s phone. However, she insists that cheating isn’t their issue, even though sources close to them are saying otherwise. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.” For now, Fox and MGK’s status is in limbo, but they are doing their best to sort it all out.

