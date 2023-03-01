Meghan Markle’s Resurfaced Post on Her Surprising Girl Crush Has Some Unique Ties to the Royal Family

It seems like every other day, we’re learning more and more from Meghan Markle’s archived blog The Tig, from her slight beef with the press surrounding Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding day to past interviews with fellow stars. But her newest, now-viral post shows that she had a girl crush on Elizabeth Hurley!

In yet another resurfaced post from The Tig per DailyMail, it was discovered that she admitted to having a ‘girl crush’ on Hurley back in 2015, saying she “has always loved everything about.” In the archived post, she even conducted a mini-interview with Hurley ahead of the release of the show The Royals.

They ended up not talking about the show, and instead, Hurley gave Meghan some insights, such as her nickname being “minx,” her love of vodka, and how she adores her lookalike son Damian’s cuddles and giggles.

Now Hurley has quite a few ties to the British Royal Family, in very unique ways. For instance, the most common link is the fact she starred in the controversial show The Royals. The Royals was a drama series following a British monarchy in modern-day London, similar to the Windsor family. It ran from 2015 to 2018, and Hurley played Queen Consort Helena, whose son and heir to the throne Prince Robert is killed.

Another link is that she’s a fellow British star who was in a lawsuit against the DailyMail, along with Prince Harry, Elton John, and more.

As we said, Meghan’s old blog has given royal fans, both old and new, more insight into the celebrity, and this shows she’s just like us (because who doesn’t adore Hurley?!)

