Olivia Wilde Reportedly Has Set a New Standard for Her Next Relationship After Harry Styles Breakup

Olivia Wilde has been single since November after she and Harry Styles broke up after nearly two years together. Now that she’s healed her broken heart, the 38-year-old actress is reportedly wading back into the dating pool — with a few stipulations for the next man in her life.

After two major relationships — one with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, and one with Styles — Wilde is “ready to date again.” She’s reportedly “making it clear she’s available,” according to an Us Weekly source, but “she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy.” So the Booksmart director might have a list of dating standards that would not only be best for her as a high-profile Hollywood celebrity, but also as a mom to two kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6. And we know the dating scene in the entertainment industry isn’t for the faint of heart.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are being sued by their former nanny. https://t.co/riIKwNObEF — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 15, 2023

Wilde was reportedly “very much upset” by her split from the “Watermelon Sugar” singer as she did her best to “move on.” Her relationship with Styles was constantly in the headlines during a very trying time in her personal life as she navigated a custody battle with Sudeikis. Now that things are settling down on that front, she seems to be ready to let a new love come into her life.

As for fans, who were heavily invested in the relationship (both for and against), they will always have the Don’t Worry Darling era to look back on it. From adorable PDA to gossipy red-carpet snapshots, Wilde and Styles certainly delivered a pop-culture moment.

