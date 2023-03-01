Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami Channeled Her Mother’s Iconic Confidence During This Dreamy Pink Bikini Photoshoot

Denise Richards’ and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen is showing the world that she’s truly a confident superstar. On Feb 28, Sami shared a seriously showstopping snapshot of herself on her trip to Honolulu, Hawaii with the simple caption, “🌈.”

In the mystifying photo, we see the OnlyFans model looking like a sunkissed supermodel as she poses in a metallic pink bikini that perfectly shows off her physique, glowing skin, and studded belly button piercing.

Safe to say, fans have been losing it over her picturesque photoshoot, with many commenting things like “DAYUM” and “Island girl 😍🔥.”

Sami’s mother has been considered a worldwide sex symbol for years, ever since her big break in the late 1990s. And at only 18 years old, Sami is already showing the world she has her mama’s iconic confidence and appeal.

She made headlines earlier in 2022 after joining the subscription-based website OnlyFans. She normally charges $20 a month for her content but, for a limited time, is offering her monthly fee with a 50 percent discount, ringing in at $10. When asked the infuriating question during an Instagram story Q&A if she “had the body for” OnlyFans, Sami said, “Only thing that matters is making sure you’re comfortable with what your posting & remembering that all bodies are beautiful.” We love that answer!

While her father Charlie was wildly against her joining, her mother has been nothing but supportive — and still is! Richards previously told SheKnows at the 2022 Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, “Being a woman in this business, who has also done sexy roles, I thought, ‘I am going to do it too. I don’t care.’ I think it’s important as a woman to do what we want to do and not make decisions on being judged on what other people may think or say.”

