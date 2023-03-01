King Charles III Is Reportedly Trying Hard to Change the Public’s Perception of Camilla Before the Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s impossible to look at King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, and not think about Princess Diana as the coronation approaches. We aren’t the only ones thinking it because the palace is reportedly still struggling with Camilla’s popularity decades after she came between Charles and Diana’s marriage.

In order to get the U.K. onboard with seeing Camilla as more than Charles’ “plus one,” The Telegraph is reporting that he wants to usher in “a new era of equality” so that she will have the same level of power as her husband. The royal family is hoping this will not only give them more “realness,” but also prove to the public that Camilla truly is Charles’ soulmate.

This isn’t a new issue for the royal couple, they’ve been battling this negative perception for years. It’s only now on the front burner because the May 6 coronation is coming at them quickly. Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers, discussed what Charles and Camilla are up against — and why it won’t be easy to turn things around. “As we look ahead, we Brits, we’re not very enthusiastic about King Charles III or Camilla,” he said in a 2020 interview with SheKnows. “Camilla is a woman who is at the root of all that unhappiness at the ’80s and ’90s.”

The palace has worked hard since 1997 to sell “Charles’ eventual remarriage to Camilla” which worked — sort of. The public isn’t very excited about either of them, but they certainly do accept their marriage at this point. Now, as Charles and Camilla get ready for their big moment in the spotlight, the royal family hopes that British citizens embrace the idea that they are a team — the King and Queen of England.

