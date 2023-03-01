Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

King Charles III Is Reportedly Trying Hard to Change the Public’s Perception of Camilla Before the Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
ritain's Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles followed by Prince Harry (L) leave the Guildhall in Windsor after their civil wedding ceremony, 09 April 2005. Plus Icon
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla TIM OCKENDEN/AFP via Getty Images.
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall visit the Dracaena Centre to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society on February 9, 2023 in Falmouth, United Kingdom. Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Cornwall for the first time since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Located between Falmouth and Penryn, the centre serves both towns and the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and supports around 10,000 people a year. (Photo by Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Their engagements take place 2 days after the official release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's book "Spare". (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
The Princess of Wales (left) greets Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on on 1 April 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen's Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Every Single Time the Royal Family Has Subtly Shaded Meghan Markle & Prince Harry After Leaving the Firm 5 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s impossible to look at King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, and not think about Princess Diana as the coronation approaches. We aren’t the only ones thinking it because the palace is reportedly still struggling with Camilla’s popularity decades after she came between Charles and Diana’s marriage.

In order to get the U.K. onboard with seeing Camilla as more than Charles’ “plus one,” The Telegraph is reporting that he wants to usher in “a new era of equality” so that she will have the same level of power as her husband. The royal family is hoping this will not only give them more “realness,” but also prove to the public that Camilla truly is Charles’ soulmate.

This isn’t a new issue for the royal couple, they’ve been battling this negative perception for years. It’s only now on the front burner because the May 6 coronation is coming at them quickly. Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers, discussed what Charles and Camilla are up against — and why it won’t be easy to turn things around. “As we look ahead, we Brits, we’re not very enthusiastic about King Charles III or Camilla,” he said in a 2020 interview with SheKnows. “Camilla is a woman who is at the root of all that unhappiness at the ’80s and ’90s.”

The palace has worked hard since 1997 to sell “Charles’ eventual remarriage to Camilla” which worked — sort of. The public isn’t very excited about either of them, but they certainly do accept their marriage at this point. Now, as Charles and Camilla get ready for their big moment in the spotlight, the royal family hopes that British citizens embrace the idea that they are a team — the King and Queen of England.

Before you go, click here to see every single detail we know about King Charles III’s coronation so far.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad