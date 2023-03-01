King Charles Reportedly Made This Secret Power Move Against Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After the Release of Spare

Throughout all the bombshell allegations and tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the end of 2022 to the beginning of 2023, the British royal family has been mostly quiet – no major responses to the public, no statements to the media. Though that still remains true, new sources reveal the power move King Charles III reportedly made following the release of Harry’s tell-all best-selling memoir Spare.

According to a source to Page Six, the monarch began evicting his son and daughter-in-law from their former home of Frogmore Cottage just one day after Harry’s Jan 10 memoir release. Coincidence much?

“This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” an insider told The Sun about Charles’ decision. According to the outlet, Markle and Harry are now making plans to empty out the home and ship their belongings to their Montecito home.

King Charles III has more to worry about for his coronation than just a family feud. https://t.co/xpwhkxXcAU — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 28, 2023

As for what Charles plans to do with the home now, sources suggest he’s already offered the five-bedroom property to his disgraced brother Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York, however, doesn’t seem too interested in the proposition as it would be a major downgrade from the sprawling 30-bedroom mansion he currently resides in. “Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week,” a source revealed to The Sun.

Prior to reports of Andrew’s possible move, sources revealed he was interested in following Markle and Harry’s footsteps in trying “set up a new working life” away from the royal family. Overall, regardless if Andrew moves in or not, Charles’ secret power move is definitely telling about how he’s feeling about Harry and Markle right now.

Related story Meghan Markle’s Ultra-Rare Appearance on Instagram Subtly Reminded Us Just How Powerful Her Brand Can Be

Spare by Prince Harry $22.40 Buy now

Before you go, click here to see every single time the royal family shaded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they stepped down as royals.

