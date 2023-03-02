Ella Travolta Just Revealed the Surprising Reality Show She Watches With John Travolta

Stars, they really are just like us. Pulp Fiction star John Travolta often posts about his beloved family on social media but we’re now getting some intimate insight into what really goes on behind-the-scenes — specifically when it comes to chill nights in.

“We like to watch new movies or maybe a show,” his daughter Ella Travolta tells SheKnows while discussing their favorite activities together. “We will watch The Kardashians sometimes, we find that’s really fun to watch.” As for which Kardashian the Oscar winner loves the most, Ella didn’t want to pick favorites. “I’m not sure, we really liked them all,” she says.

In addition to their reality TV binges, Ella said her dad often gives expert movie history lessons by showing her some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. “One of my dad’s favorite movies is A Man and a Woman, so he was showing that to me,” Ella recalls. “It’s a classic.”

Ella, who’s starring in the new Silk Nextmilk campaign and debuting her very own milk mustache like her mom Kelly Preston did in the ’90s, also shared that even celebrity dads can humiliate their kids. In one especially cringey moment, Ella said that her dad invited a co-star of his that Ella had a crush on to their house many years ago. “He totally embarrassed me,” she says. “He said, ‘Oh, she’s such a big fan of you, she’s been looking you up on the internet all the time.'” Talk about awkward!

When they’re not getting cozy watching movies or reality TV on the couch, Ella said you can find them “singing or dancing.” So much so that on John’s birthday earlier this month, he was joined by friends and family on a getaway trip to Las Vegas for some well-deserved partying.

"It was a lot of fun." Ella says. "It was sort of his dream to recreate that TWA Las Vegas flight poster so that's always been something that he's wanted to do. It was really it was magical."

Looks like the Travolta family is always together and always celebrating. We love to see it!

