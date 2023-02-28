Dakota Johnson Freed the Nipple in This Spellbinding Sheer Black Bodysuit for Milan Fashion Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s Milan Fashion Week where Dakota Johnson made a stunning appearance that had everyone talking. The 33-year-old actress was right on-trend with a free-the-nipple look that was both chic and sexy at the Gucci fashion show for their Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection.

Wearing a sheer GG tulle bodysuit in black, she paired the naked look with a matching black satin blazer and miniskirt showed off her long, toned legs. She added a splash of color with a black-and-green purse with metallic embellishments and kept her footwear elegant with a classic black-boot silhouette. Her long dark hair and fringe bangs were styled straight, and Johnson’s makeup was soft and feminine.

Dakota Johnson arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci.

The GG tulle bodysuit is available on the Gucci website in a lovely blush pink for a whopping $1,100 price tags, so we found an affordable dupe by mixcv for only $18.99. No matter what your budget is, it’s a fun way to join the free-the-nipple trend that we’re seeing on every runway and Hollywood red carpet. Johnson is proving that there’s even a discreet way to join the movement without being too obvious.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star isn’t the only celebrity to try out this daring fashion, we’ve seen everyone from Sarah Michelle Gellar to Noah Cyrus sport the dramatic look. There are so many ways to play with the style, too — from a confident all-out-there moment to a more cautious way to free the nipple. So, go out there, have fun, and join the growing trend!

