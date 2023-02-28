Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering a 180-Degree Career Change That His ‘Inner Circle’ Absolutely Hates

Kristyn Burtt
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after their side's victory in the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. Plus Icon
Tom Brady Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images.
NEW YORK CITY, NY - MARCH 11: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA Store Opening Cocktail Party For The Robin Hood Foundation at Ermenegildo Zegna Store 5th Ave on March 11, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by DAVID X PRUTTING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
NEW YORK - MAY 05: American Footbal Quarterback Tom Brady and actress/model Gisele Bundchen attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage)
NEW YORK - MAY 04: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen attend "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK - MAY 03: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
A Look Back at Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady’s Relationship in Photos, From First Date to Divorce 9 Images

Now that Tom Brady has officially retired and he’s taking a year off before launching his Fox Sports broadcasting career, the rumors about the former NFL star are flying around. The latest tale is a wild one that would have the 45-year-old athlete taking the stage… as a stand-up comedian.

While this possible career change might seem like it’s out of left field, a RadarOnline source is claiming that Brady was inspired by his small cameo in the Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Moreno film, 80 for Brady. “The ladies were super nice to him, and he did a nice job reading professionally written material in a small part — but he’ll be playing in a whole different league if he takes up the stand-up stage,” the source shared. 

Another Brady pal claims that “he does a great impersonation of former teammate Rob Gronkowski — and his over-the-top Boston accent is hilarious,” but that sounds like it’s his mom talking about her son’s funny skills. The more believable truth is that his inner circle reportedly hates the idea after hearing some of his jokes. “Tom was a terrific quarterback, but he needs to toss this idea before it’s too late,” they refreshingly noted. “As a comic — he’s strictly a water boy.” Ouch, that certainly doesn’t sound a like a Super Bowl endorsement for his comedy. 

Brady has publicly said his focus will be his family and that spending time with his kids, Jack, 15, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, from his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, is his priority. However, his children won’t be with him 100% of the time and perhaps that is why he’s itching to hit that comedy stage. We are sure some of his fans will pay top dollar to see him, but it’s not exactly the retirement job most people had in mind for Brady.

