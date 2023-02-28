Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering a 180-Degree Career Change That His ‘Inner Circle’ Absolutely Hates

Now that Tom Brady has officially retired and he’s taking a year off before launching his Fox Sports broadcasting career, the rumors about the former NFL star are flying around. The latest tale is a wild one that would have the 45-year-old athlete taking the stage… as a stand-up comedian.

While this possible career change might seem like it’s out of left field, a RadarOnline source is claiming that Brady was inspired by his small cameo in the Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Moreno film, 80 for Brady. “The ladies were super nice to him, and he did a nice job reading professionally written material in a small part — but he’ll be playing in a whole different league if he takes up the stand-up stage,” the source shared.

Tom Brady is catching heat for his comments about Janet Jackson's Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction. https://t.co/Y0PPyyodMk — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 15, 2023

Another Brady pal claims that “he does a great impersonation of former teammate Rob Gronkowski — and his over-the-top Boston accent is hilarious,” but that sounds like it’s his mom talking about her son’s funny skills. The more believable truth is that his inner circle reportedly hates the idea after hearing some of his jokes. “Tom was a terrific quarterback, but he needs to toss this idea before it’s too late,” they refreshingly noted. “As a comic — he’s strictly a water boy.” Ouch, that certainly doesn’t sound a like a Super Bowl endorsement for his comedy.

Brady has publicly said his focus will be his family and that spending time with his kids, Jack, 15, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, from his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, is his priority. However, his children won’t be with him 100% of the time and perhaps that is why he’s itching to hit that comedy stage. We are sure some of his fans will pay top dollar to see him, but it’s not exactly the retirement job most people had in mind for Brady.

