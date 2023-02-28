Meghan Markle’s Ultra-Rare Appearance on Instagram Subtly Reminded Us Just How Powerful Her Brand Can Be

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle has been off social media for years now. Even with rumors about a relaunch of her website, The Tig, the Duchess of Sussex’s presence on social media is rare. When she does pop up on an Instagram account these days, it’s kind of a big deal.

That’s where Clevr Blends comes in. If you remember, this is the oat-milk latte company Meghan invested in during the pandemic and then sent a gift bag to her neighbor, Oprah Winfrey, who raved about it her social media account. That was a genius marketing move that sent the brand into the stratosphere with sales. Even though, the Duchess of Sussex has been quiet about her ongoing investment, Clevr Blends is reminding its followers about their royal connection and how well the company is doing.

Hannah Mendoza, co-founder and CEO of Clevr Blends, is giving Meghan some major props as “one of the world’s most incredible female luminaries.” While the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t speak in the video, she’s seen interacting with Mendoza and enjoying a latte or two. She became the company’s “first investor, advisor and biggest Clevr advocate” who made sure one of the biggest influencers in the world (Hello, Oprah!) was gifted some product. They were out of stock for two months after the TV host made golden turmeric lattes in her kitchen — talk about selling power!

So as Clevr Blends celebrates its fourth anniversary, much of its success is owed to Meghan, who had a vision for the company. (And yes, a major boost from Winfrey didn’t hurt.) It just proves that the Duchess of Sussex has a quiet influence that is changing the lives of female business owners and driving sales amongst her fans.

