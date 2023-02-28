Shakira Reveals the Empowering Lesson She Learned From Her Gerard Piqué Split After His Alleged Infidelity

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Shakira is the first to admit that she was shaken to the core when her longtime relationship with Gerard Piqué ended last June amid his alleged infidelity. Now that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer has had time to process the split, she has an empowering message for anyone who is going through something similar in their lives.

Fans have already heard her emancipation anthem, “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which seems to take aim at the soccer player and his reported mistress, Clara Chia Marti. Now, they get to hear what she’s learned over the last eight months. “I have always been emotionally dependent on men, I have to confess,” Shakira told Televisa journalist Enrique Acevedo, via Marca “I have been in love with love, and I think I have been able to understand that story from another perspective.”

— SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 15, 2023

The 47-year-old music sensation now realizes that she is “enough” and that she’s come out “stronger” for understanding her “own weaknesses.” Shakira is at a place where she can accept her “vulnerability” and she’s now embracing the idea that “the opposite of depression is expression.” She added, “I have managed to feel that I am enough, something I thought I could never do. Now I feel complete.“

Good for Shakira! She discovered her true power during a time when she felt the weakest — she’s a phoenix rising from the ashes. Comparing herself to “a lioness” who protects her cubs (aka her sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8), Shakira now understands that “there are dreams that are broken, that you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and rebuild yourself again.”

