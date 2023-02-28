King Charles III’s Coronation May Be Facing a Major Obstacle When It Comes to Television Coverage

King Charles III may have to navigate more than a family feud with Prince Harry before his coronation because there might be a major TV issue that could derail his big day. BBC employees voted to strike in protest of the content changes on the network — and that’s the last thing the royal family or the BBC needs right now.

While the first 24-hour strike day is set to begin on March 15 to interrupt the government’s budget announcements, the next two targets on the employees’ list is reportedly Charles’ coronation, which is already struggling to secure A-list performers, and the Eurovision Song Contest, according to Deadline. The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) are upset about the BBC’s decision to downsize local TV and radio coverage and shift the focus to more online content to “keep pace with changing audience expectations.”

Michelle Stanistreet, the general secretary for the NUJ said in a statement on Tuesday, ““This emphatic result demonstrates the strength of feeling amongst BBC members and their determination not to stand by and see local radio output dismantled. I would urge the BBC to take stock and meaningfully engage so that we can come to a solution that acknowledges the vital role that quality, relevant and genuinely local news plays in our public service broadcaster.”

The coronation is May 6 and Eurovision is scheduled from May 9-13, so any interruption of these two global events would hurt BBC’s wallet. With Charles and Queen Consort Camilla tending to every detail, this would also be a huge blow to the historic day. It’s something the BBC would likely want to avoid, so it will be fascinating to see if there’s any royal influence in helping settle the strike sooner versus later.

