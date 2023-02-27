Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

One of Princess Diana’s Former Confidantes Alleged Prince Harry Lied About His Mother’s Engagement Ring Story

Delilah Gray
UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 01: Diana, Princess of Wales at home in Kensington Palace.
Diana, Princess of Wales Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images.

When Prince Harry’s book Spare was released, a lot of revelations came to light. For instance, Harry wrote in Spare that the famous story about him giving Prince William their mother Princess Diana’s ring never occurred. He said, “None of it ever happened. I never gave Willy that ring because it wasn’t mine to give. He already had it. He’d asked for it after Mummy died, and I’d been more than happy to let it go.”

However, Diana’s former royal butler Paul Burrell is now making a claim that Harry’s story isn’t entirely accurate. Burrell claims that despite Harry alleging otherwise, he did give William their mother’s ring for Kate Middleton to wear.

According to Burrell, who alleges he was there during this event, per Newsweek: “Harry obviously gave up his treasure to his brother so that it could be on the ring finger of his wife who would one day be Queen.”

He said that when Harry and William were younger, they had to pick jewelry from their mother’s collection. Harry did ask for the legendary sapphire engagement ring while William chose a Cartier watch Diana wore frequently. And now Burrell is saying that Harry allegedly gave it to his brother before their feud.

In case you didn’t know, Burrell worked for Diana for nearly a decade, from 1987 to her death in 1997. By all appearances, he was a devout and loyal confidante, but he and the Royal family actually have beef that started 20 years ago when he released the controversial, out-of-print 2003 book titled A Royal Duty and was accused of having stolen items from Diana’s estate. (This case was later dismissed after it was proven that he confided in Queen Elizabeth II that he’d be taking some keepsakes!)

