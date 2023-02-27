Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

Courteney Cox Finally Reacts to Prince Harry’s Trippy Mushroom Story That Happened at Her House

Kristyn Burtt
Courteney Cox, Prince Harry Plus Icon
Here’s a story we’ve all been waiting for: Courteney Cox’s reaction to Prince Harry doing magic mushrooms while staying at her house. It was an unexpected revelation from the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, and fans haven’t heard her side of the astonishing tale until now. 

The Friends star confirmed to Variety that Harry stayed at her house “for a couple of days — probably two or three.” Calling him a “really nice person,” she admitted that she hasn’t read the book yet. “I do want to hear it because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it,” Cox admitted. What about those intriguing mushrooms that Harry found in her fridge and spent the night tripping on? Well, it sounds like a don’t ask, don’t tell policy here. 

“I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out,” she laughed. Nobody seems to be claiming ownership of those “black diamond mushroom chocolates” Harry and his friends (reportedly Will Arnett was in this group) spotted them in the fridge. “Someone behind me said they were for everybody,” Harry wrote in his book. “Help yourself, boys.” While Arnett passed on the opportunity, the Duke of Sussex revealed he indulged in the chocolates and had a fascinating hallucination that Cox’s bathroom trash can was talking to him.

Cox also shared that she recently saw him at a friend’s birthday party (we highly suspect it was Ellen DeGeneres’ surprise vow renewal shindig). Shockingly, they didn’t interact because he was busy talking to other guests. We don’t know how she didn’t approach him for more Spare tea, but somehow, Cox is keeping her distance until she finds the time to read his book.

