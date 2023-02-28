Here’s the Cheapest Way to Watch The Mandalorian Season 3

Over two years since the release of The Mandalorian‘s sophomore season, the Star Wars spinoff show is coming back to Disney+ with a new season on March 1. The long-awaited return will see Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) and Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal) back together again!

“Our people are scattered, like stars in the galaxy,” Pascal’s character says in the trailer. “What are we? What do we stand for?”

He continues, “Being a Mandalorian is not just learning about how to fight, you also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you’ll never be lost.”

As for what specifically viewers can expect from the season, Din revealed in the trailer his plans to go Mandalore “so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions.”

What time does The Mandalorian season 3 release on Disney+?

Season three of the show will begin streaming on Disney+ starting on March 1 at 12 p.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

How often will new episodes be released?

Each of the season's eight episodes will be released every Wednesday starting March 1. The finale will be available for streaming on April 19.

THE MANDALORIAN, Grogu aka the Child aka Baby Yoda, (Season 2, premiered Oct. 30, 2020). photo: ©Disney+/Lucasfilm / Courtesy Everett Collection ©Disney+/Courtesy Everett Collection

How can I watch The Mandalorian season 3?

The only way to stream the show is through Disney+. The platform is offering a limited-time deal for new or returning subscribers at $6.99/month for the first three months!

Is there a bundle package for Disney+?

If you’re interested in getting a bundle together with your Disney+ subscription, you have a few options to choose from. The most basic bundle joins Disney+ with Hulu for just $9.99/month. If you’re interested in sports coverage, you could also sign up for the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ package for $12.99/month.

How do I sign up for Disney+?

To sign up, click the button above, add your information, grab some popcorn and you’re good to go!

Before you go, click here to see all the Disney+ originals you'll want to watch with your kids.


