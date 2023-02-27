Chelsea Handler Celebrated Turning 48 by Joyfully Skiing in a Very Small Bikini

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chelsea Handler has done it again! Her annual birthday celebrations of skiing down a mountain in barely any clothing has become a tradition amongst her fans — and the 48-year-old comedian certainly didn’t disappoint.

Climbing up the slopes to Eminem’s hit single, “Without Me,” Handler wore very little on what seemed to be a very chilly day. She sported tiny black bikini briefs and a bandeau top that featured both the American and Canadian flags. To keep warm, there was a beanie on her head and knee-high socks, but otherwise, she had to make sure that body moving to heat up.

And that’s exactly what she did down the steep ski slopes, expertly swishing side to side with the stunning mountainous views from every angle. Her athletic shape was on full display as she joyfully sparkled with the snowy hillside surrounding her. Of course, she wasn’t going to finish the clip without a big ending — she made sure to make a stop along the way for a cocktail and a little weed.

Last year, she went skiing with then-boyfriend Jo Koy with only pasties on her nipples in honor of her 47th birthday — and this video went majorly viral. The song choice was Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s hit single, “The Next Episode” to honor the romantic chapter in her life. Handler wrote in the caption, ““47. Doing all the things I love with the man I love.” While the comedic duo are no longer a couple, it’s nice to see Handler still honoring herself this year and doing something she loves… skiing naked.

