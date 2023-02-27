Piers Morgan Is Blaming Meghan Markle for Allegedly Making a Phone Call That Led to Losing His TV Gig

Piers Morgan is at it again. The Fox Nation host, who has made it a part of his personality to bash Meghan Markle, used her as a prime example of cancel culture in the modern age. While cancel culture isn’t an ideal situation (accountability is much better), it feels like the TV broadcaster feels the need to drop her name any chance he can get.

Morgan and Brian Kilmeade were discussing a Rolling Stone op-ed that favors cancel culture when he decided to share his side of the story on leaving Good Morning Britain again where he doubled down on the negative things he had to say about the Duchess of Sussex. “I loved the show — we tripled the ratings in five years. It was on fire, the show,” he shared. “And then the Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey whine-a-thon aired. I said, ‘I thought it was all a lot of nonsense and dangerous, nasty nonsense.’ I said, ‘I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she read me a weather report.’ I stand by that statement. I think it’s aged pretty well.”

He went on to claim she contacted “the boss of my company, ITV — a big network in the U.K.” in order to get him fired. “She says, ‘You’ve got to fire him for not believing me. It’s racist.’ So they basically put me in a position where either I apologize publicly to Meghan Markle for just [not] believing her lies, or I had to leave, so I decided to leave,” he continued. Morgan seems to be forgetting the global outrage that was a part of his on-air rant at the time.

Meghan’s reps never confirmed nor denied the fact that a complaint was lodged against Morgan, but the reports never discussed her wish to have him fired. That’s a very distinct point that hasn’t been clearly defined by a neutral party. At the time, there were 41,000 complaints called in about Morgan and his co-host Alex Beresford even called him out on the air. It seems that he’s forgetting some major details in this story that helped get him canceled. That’s why accountability culture is so important.

