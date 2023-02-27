Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Piers Morgan Is Blaming Meghan Markle for Allegedly Making a Phone Call That Led to Losing His TV Gig

Kristyn Burtt
Meghan Markle Piers Morgan ITV filing Plus Icon
Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan Mirrorpix/MEGA, MEGA.
August 4th 2020 - Duchess Meghan of Sussex celebrates her 39th birthday. She was born Rachel Meghan Markle in Los Angeles, California on August 4th 1981. - File Photo by: zz/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 5/8/19 Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan The Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, Archie - who was born on May 6, 2019 - at a photocall on May 8, 2019 in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, England, UK.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House, London, UK, on the 5th March 2020. 04 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House, London, UK, on the 5th March 2020. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624783_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Royal baby. Undated photos of the Duchess of Sussex pictured on a number of royal engagements, as she had a busy pregnancy in what was her first year as a member of the royal family. Issue date: Monday May 6, 2019. American actress Meghan, 37, fell pregnant around two months after marrying the Duke of Sussex in a historic royal wedding in Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel. See PA story ROYAL Baby Pregnancy. Photo credit should read: PA Wire URN:42709150 (Press Association via AP Images)
July 27th 2020 - Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) and Meghan The Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle) allegedly never became friends and Meghan was upset that Kate never reached out to her nor visited according to the explosive new upcoming biography, "Finding Freedom". - File Photo by: zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx 2018 12/25/18 Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan The Duchess of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service on December 25, 2018 at Sandringham, Norfolk, England, UK.
6 Insane Conspiracy Theories Meghan Markle Has Faced Since Becoming a Royal 6 Images

Piers Morgan is at it again. The Fox Nation host, who has made it a part of his personality to bash Meghan Markle, used her as a prime example of cancel culture in the modern age. While cancel culture isn’t an ideal situation (accountability is much better), it feels like the TV broadcaster feels the need to drop her name any chance he can get. 

Morgan and Brian Kilmeade were discussing a Rolling Stone op-ed that favors cancel culture when he decided to share his side of the story on leaving Good Morning Britain again where he doubled down on the negative things he had to say about the Duchess of Sussex. “I loved the show — we tripled the ratings in five years. It was on fire, the show,” he shared. “And then the Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey whine-a-thon aired. I said, ‘I thought it was all a lot of nonsense and dangerous, nasty nonsense.’ I said, ‘I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she read me a weather report.’ I stand by that statement. I think it’s aged pretty well.”

He went on to claim she contacted “the boss of my company, ITV — a big network in the U.K.” in order to get him fired. “She says, ‘You’ve got to fire him for not believing me. It’s racist.’ So they basically put me in a position where either I apologize publicly to Meghan Markle for just [not] believing her lies, or I had to leave, so I decided to leave,” he continued. Morgan seems to be forgetting the global outrage that was a part of his on-air rant at the time. 

Meghan’s reps never confirmed nor denied the fact that a complaint was lodged against Morgan, but the reports never discussed her wish to have him fired. That’s a very distinct point that hasn’t been clearly defined by a neutral party. At the time, there were 41,000 complaints called in about Morgan and his co-host Alex Beresford even called him out on the air. It seems that he’s forgetting some major details in this story that helped get him canceled. That’s why accountability culture is so important.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad