Cindy Crawford Frolicked in a Tiny Chic Bodysuit While Sharing the Most Incredible Message About Aging

Cindy Crawford is an icon in the fashion industry and Vogue Arabia is celebrating her longevity as a powerhouse in her latest cover shoot. The message not only honors the work she’s done in the past, but it also appreciates how the 57-year-old supermodel is thriving in this season of life.

The video clip uses George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” single, the music video that Crawford starred in alongside Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, and Christy Turlington, and gives it “a modern, fashion-forward rendition.” Crawford is seen in a form-fitting black bodysuit that looks painted on her. The stylish outfit is adorned with rows of pearls that dangle from her fit physique and show off her stunning curves.

As Crawford changes, outfit after outfit, you can see how chic and trendy she looks as she dances and prances her way through the shoot — a supermodel like her never goes out of style. Her successful career in every decade also comes with a deeper message for her now that she’s in her 50s. “What I don’t want to do is be part of that message that’s telling women of a certain age, ‘You got to hang it up now.’ Like, why? I don’t believe in a season of invisibility,” Crawford said confidently to Vogue Arabia.

The magazine also made sure to celebrate the fashionista by praising her in the caption as being “a beacon of timeless beauty, strength and inspiration.” Crawford is relishing every opportunity her career has given her — and one that she is now sharing with her daughter, Kaia Gerber, 21 — which will give fans another generation of supermodels to look up to.

