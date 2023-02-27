Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Are Showing Just How Mature They Are in First Sighting Together Since Their Split

Whether the relationship was long or short, seeing your ex for the first time after a split can be all kinds of weird. For famous exes Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, we’re watching it all unfold and seeing just how impressively non-awkward and mature they actually are.

According to reports and photos from Page Six, the Wolf of Wall Street star and the supermodel both attended a “massive group dinner” celebrating British Vogue editor Edward Enninful’s birthday in Milan this weekend. Per the outlet, the two arrived around midnight at the restaurant, Milan’s Casa Cipriani, and left about 10 minutes of each other an hour later.

Though there were many other guests at the birthday dinner, including Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson, a source told Page Six that DiCaprio and Hadid sat “close” to each other and were “smiling.”

Though it looks like DiCaprio and Hadid are now the textbook definition of “friendly exes,” previous reports suggested the model was trying to avoid a possible run-in with the Oscar winner. And, honestly, we couldn’t relate more.

According to Page Six, Hadid was at the NYC location of Casa Cipriani during New York Fashion Week “with a bunch of models” when she left quickly before the Titanic star came in. As it turns out, DiCaprio ended up sitting at the same table so Hadid was right in trusting her instincts.

Hadid and DiCaprio were first spotted together in September 2022. "[DiCaprio is] definitely pursuing her," a source told People, adding that "they are getting to know each other," but weren't calling it "dating" just yet. The two then reportedly broke things off a couple of months later. He was spotted having dinner with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas in December and set the rumor mill spinning when he recently sat next to 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

