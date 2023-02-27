Kim Kardashian Has Never Looked More Radiant in the Sparkliest Red Bra & Longest Mermaid Hair We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian made a splash at Milan Fashion Week in a Dolce & Gabbana outfit that lives up to all of our mermaid dreams. The SKIMS founder shared behind-the-scenes snapshots of her Italian adventure and she looked stunning every step of the way.

The 42-year-old reality star poured into the skintight, two-piece designer outfit in a sparkling deep-red color. The fitted red bra plunged in a deep V-neckline as her cross necklaces were showcased in her cleavage. The skirt hugged her curves as it flowed down her fit physique. She wore a clean makeup look with a nude lip while her hair cascaded down her shoulders in the ultimate Little Mermaid style.

The Kardashians star is “the muse and face” of Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection which “was born from a unique reinterpretation of Dolce & Gabbana’s archives from the 1990s and 2000s, which include the legendary garments that have inspired Kim so often throughout her life,” per the company’s website. The dreamy photoshoot that the fashion trio created focuses on the “sensuality and elegance” of the line to give “a feeling of intimacy and discretion.”

Western Fashion Red-Sequin Bra $37.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

For Kim, this partnership cements her place in the fashion world. Her ex-husband, Kanye West, is the one who introduced her to all of the couture designers, but her association with the haute couture universe was not a flash in the pan. Dolce & Gabbana is proving that she’s a key part of moving fashion forward — and Kim is relishing her role as a total icon.

Before you go, click here to see how Kim Kardashian’s life has changed over the years.