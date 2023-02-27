King Charles III Was Reportedly ‘Hit a Serious Blow’ While Facing a Planning Problem for His Coronation 

Rejection happens to everyone, it’s a part of life. However, you don’t really expect the King of England to have as much reported rejection, especially from British A-list stars.

As many royal fans know, the British Royal Family was apparently itching to get both Adele and Ed Sheeran to perform at King Charles III’s long-awaited coronation ceremony on May 7, but both declined. Now, not only have Adele and Sheeran reportedly turned down a musical spot, but so have Elton John, Robbie Williams, Harry Styles, and the Spice Girls!

According to the reports obtained by DailyMail, all of the acts are too busy to perform. Sheeran will be performing in Texas that day, and Styles’ tour will be set to be in Coventry that day, however, the other three have different stories. Williams, John, and Adele don’t seem to have anything publicly set for those days, and the Spice Girls, despite rumors of them reuniting for the coronation, allegedly ended up falling through.

It’s said that the King has reportedly taken a “huge blow” to this string of rejections, but there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. Acts like Elsewhere, Take That, and sisters Kylie and Dannii Minogue are reportedly already set to perform for the coronation.

Charles’ grand coronation, which goes under the code name of Operation Golden Orb, is set for May 7, 2023, and a lot has gone into it to show the monarchy is being modernized under his rule.

Ever since King Charles III came into power in late 2022, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes have been on the new monarch. And everyone wants to know every detail. After over 70 years of waiting, he’s now the King and writer Christopher Anderson is taking royal fans on a journey in his new book The King. From Charles’ private life to his marriage to Camilla Queen Consort, Anderson is packing every detail of the intriguing and sometimes controversial life of Charles.

