Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Donald Trump Was Reportedly So Hurt Over This One Late Night Comedian’s Jokes He Got the White House Involved

Kristyn Burtt
Philip May, Prime Minister Theresa May, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at No.10 Downing Street. 04 Jun 2019 Pictured: Donald Trump. Plus Icon
Donald Trump Fred Duval/MEGA.
First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at the Opening Ceremony of the 2015 Special Olympics World Games at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, July 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Kim Kardashian attends the Tom Ford show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Photo by: Patricia Schlein/STAR MAX/IPx 2018 12/14/18 Samantha Cohen at the Winter Wonderland Ball in New York City.
Angelina Jolie attends a special screening of Netflix's"First They Killed My Father" at the DGA theater on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
10 Times Donald Trump Has Talked About Women’s Looks, Because Apparently Mar-a-Lago Has No Mirrors 10 Images

When Donald Trump was President of the United States, he often got distracted by what the media and Hollywood were saying about him instead of focusing on his job in Washington, D.C. He was known to be a rabid TV watcher, and often, the jokes by one certain late-night comedian got the best of him. 

Jimmy Kimmel was reportedly an ongoing thorn in the former president’s side, especially in 2018 when North Korea was constructing nuclear weapons that could have potentially harmed the U.S. Rolling Stone‘s sources are claiming that during that time, Donald Trump was so thin-skinned about the humorous barbs that he “directed his White House staff to call up one of Disney’s top executives in Washington, D.C., to complain and demand action.” He was hoping that Disney bosses would put a clamp on what Kimmel had to say about him.

One of the people who was allegedly called within the Disney corporation was former top lobbyist Richard Bates. There were also several other executives from the corporation who were approached about getting Kimmel “to tone down his anti-Trump humor,” but no one took the calls very seriously. Staffers apparently were somewhat weirded out by his request and the rumors spread quickly throughout D.C. 

One political insider noted, “Nobody thought it was going to change anything but DJT was focused on it, so we had to do something…It was doing something, mostly, to say to [Trump], ‘Hey, we did this.’” With Donald Trump running a third time for office, viewers already know Kimmel isn’t backing off his jabs at the former president — he’s likely leaning in even harder this time around.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad