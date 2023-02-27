Donald Trump Was Reportedly So Hurt Over This One Late Night Comedian’s Jokes He Got the White House Involved

When Donald Trump was President of the United States, he often got distracted by what the media and Hollywood were saying about him instead of focusing on his job in Washington, D.C. He was known to be a rabid TV watcher, and often, the jokes by one certain late-night comedian got the best of him.

Jimmy Kimmel was reportedly an ongoing thorn in the former president’s side, especially in 2018 when North Korea was constructing nuclear weapons that could have potentially harmed the U.S. Rolling Stone‘s sources are claiming that during that time, Donald Trump was so thin-skinned about the humorous barbs that he “directed his White House staff to call up one of Disney’s top executives in Washington, D.C., to complain and demand action.” He was hoping that Disney bosses would put a clamp on what Kimmel had to say about him.

Donald Trump's legal issues aren't going away just yet. https://t.co/Q6IL41dw8e — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 25, 2023

One of the people who was allegedly called within the Disney corporation was former top lobbyist Richard Bates. There were also several other executives from the corporation who were approached about getting Kimmel “to tone down his anti-Trump humor,” but no one took the calls very seriously. Staffers apparently were somewhat weirded out by his request and the rumors spread quickly throughout D.C.

One political insider noted, “Nobody thought it was going to change anything but DJT was focused on it, so we had to do something…It was doing something, mostly, to say to [Trump], ‘Hey, we did this.’” With Donald Trump running a third time for office, viewers already know Kimmel isn’t backing off his jabs at the former president — he’s likely leaning in even harder this time around.

